President Ghani Orders MoI to Take Measures for Security of July Elections

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the Ministry of Interior to take measures for security of the presidential elections which is scheduled for 20th of July this year.

Ghani visited the headquarters of the Interior Ministry on Sunday night, where he said that his National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib would lead the Ministry of Interior until a new minister is being appointed in order to continue the management of former acting minister Amrullah Saleh.

The president ordered the leadership of the ministry to take measures for security of the upcoming presidential elections.

Thanking the police forces for ensuring security during the parliamentary election and registration process of presidential candidates, Ghani stressed that a work team should be formed at the Ministry of Interior to manage the security of the elections.

Ghani also emphasized on reforms in police forces and security of major cities and highways.

He, meanwhile, noted that police forces should shift from defensive to offensive.

It comes a day after Ghani registered his name to run for president in July elections along with Amrullah Saleh and Mohammad Sarwar Danish as his first and second deputies.

He instructed the national security forces to step up efforts to provide security to the presidential candidates.