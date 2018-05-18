President Ghani, Mike Pompeo Discuss U.S. Investment in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2018 8:15 pm)

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over a phone call, the U.S. state department announced.

As per U.S. President’s South Asia strategy, Pompeo reinforced U.S. durable investment in Afghanistan, expressing support for the Afghan military’s defense of the city of Farah.

He praised Ghani for his commitment of building a secure future for his country and the government’s efforts to make sure that the upcoming elections are transparent, credible, and carried out on time.

There were also discussions on strengthening the partnership between the United States and Afghanistan to combat terrorism and support for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.