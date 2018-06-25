President Ghani Meets With UK Foreign Secretary In Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2018 9:44 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani met with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the capital Kabul on Monday, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, in the meeting which took place in the Presidential Palace, both sides discussed on range of issues including ceasefire, peace process, counter-terrorism, regional cooperation and Afghanistan’s capacity and role in economic development of Central and South Asia.

In the meeting, the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed the Afghan government’s ceasefire with the Taliban and said that his country will continue to stand alongside Afghanistan people.

Mr. Johnson stressed that the United Kingdom will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan and that his country “comprehensively” supports the ceasefire and Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process.

Thanking the UK for its support to Afghan government, President Ghani considered the role of UK in the fight against regional and international terrorism as important.