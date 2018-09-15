President Ghani Meets Pakistan FM in Kabul, Discusses Range of Issues

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2018 5:21 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Kabul, discussed on a range of issues including security, peace, and stability in the region, joint counter-terrorism efforts and implementation of Afghanistan-Pakistan action plan.

According to a statement released by President’s office, in the meeting which took place in the Presidential Palace, President Ghani said that the plan will be “effective” when it was being implemented properly.

Apart from discussing the progress of Kabul-Islamabad action plan for peace and solidarity, both sides also stressed on Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, the statement said.

It was the first visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister since the country’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken office.

The visit of Pakistani top official comes after the country’s Consulate General in Jalalabad has remained closed since last month.