President Ghani Meets New NATO, U.S. Commander in Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani has met with U.S. General Austin Scott Miller in the Presidential Palace, the President’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, President Ghani congratulated Gen. Miller for his new duty and thanked him for accepting the new responsibility as he wished him success in his work.

The two sides discussed over the priorities of Afghan security and defense forces, U.S. strategy toward Afghanistan and its positive results, the statement said.

In the meantime, Gen. Miller vowed to intensify efforts at strengthening Afghan security forces during his new responsibility.

This comes as the Taliban group had a short exchange on social media platform after Gen Miller took command of US Forces-Afghanistan and of Operation Resolute Support in the country.

“This land has such valiant Mujahidin & astute people who will never surrender to foreign invaders. Gen. Miller shall be witness to a series of failures and disappointments just like Gen. Nicholson,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted in his page.

Minutes later, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission replied to Mujahid calling for constructive dialogue.

“We look forward to moving beyond name-calling to engaging in constructive and inclusive dialogue, which will bring together Afghans and their friends for the solutions all Afghans desire,” RS said.

It didn’t end as Mujahid also replied.

“We sought constructive dialogue before the start of war however it was you who chose war. Still even if you embrace realities now, accept our independence and adopt mutual respect, we have invited you to constructive talks, so please,” Mujahid wrote in his reply.