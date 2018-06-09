President Ghani Meets Iranian Counterpart in China

(Last Updated On: June 09, 2018 5:18 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China, discussed expansion of bilateral ties.

Presidential Palace in a statement said that the meeting of the two leaders took place in Chinese port city of Qingdao on Saturday.

In the meeting, the two leaders emphasized expansion of bilateral political and economic relations as well as joint efforts against international terrorism and drug trafficking.

“The presidents of both countries assessed the economic and trade relations as positive and stressed on the continuation of economic cooperation,” the statement said.

In the meeting, President Rouhani said that he supports every steps being taken as part of the Afghan peace process to prevent conflict in bloodshed in Afghanistan.

This comes as Ghani is scheduled to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where he is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit.

According to President’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori, Ghani will also meet with the other SCO member state’s heads on the sidelines of the summit and discuss counter terrorism, Narcotics and Criminal Economy in the region.