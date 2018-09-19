President Ghani Meets Indian PM Modi

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2018 2:39 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

President Ghani arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning for a day-long visit.

“Strategic partners and a valued neighbor,” Modi warmly received President Ghani at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks,” India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

President Ghani and Modi are expected to hold talks on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders are likely to hold dialogue over regional security and ‘peace talks’ with the Taliban.

They are also expected to review the progress made on the infrastructure work being done in Afghanistan by India.

Security cooperation, boosting Afghan-India ties are areas likely to emerge high on today’s agenda.

President Ghani will attend a ‘civic reception’ organised by the India Foundation later in the day.