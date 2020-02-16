President Ghani meets Ambassador Khalilzad – Munich

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani met Saturday evening with Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on the sideline of the 56th Munich Security Conference, the presidential palace (Arg) said in a statement.

Arg added that both sides underscored the need to follow up on the issues related to Afghanistan’s peace that were discussed the previous day during the meeting between the president of Afghanistan and the U.S. State and Defense secretaries.

Khalilzad also seemed to be optimistic about his meeting with Ghani as he tweeted, “We spoke about the opportunity of the reduction in violence & the imperative of preparing for an inclusive Afghan Peace Process. We urge all Afghans to seize the moment & end the misery of more than four decades of war.”