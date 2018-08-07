President Ghani Issues Decree on Upcoming Elections

(Last Updated On: August 07, 2018 5:03 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday issued a decree on elections in a bid to prevent interference and ensure transparency in the upcoming parliamentary and district council election process.

The four-article-decree which was read out by the Presidential Spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori at a press conference today, says no government institution, official or employee could interfere in the election process.

According to the decree, the security forces have the responsibility of maintaining the security of voter registration centers and will prevent the entrance of irresponsible armed individuals to the centers.

The decree also asks the government officials and employees to avoid making use of facilities in favor of any particular candidate and overall interference in the election process.

The upcoming parliamentary and district elections are scheduled for October 20 while presidential election will be held on April 20, next year.

The decree comes amid growing concerns over the interference of illegal armed men and government officials in the election process.