President Ghani ‘Involves Governors in Election Campaigns’

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The electoral ticket of Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of the country, accused President Ghani of involving the governors in his election campaigns.

The second vice-president of this electoral ticket said that the President is considerably misusing the government facilities against the law and has opened offices for the election campaigns.

“The government facilities and sources are used considerably for the campaigns by the President,” said Assadullah Saadati, the second Vice-President of the Stability and Partnership ticket.

However, the Spokesperson office for the President says that President Ghani has banned using the government facilities for the electoral campaigns by issuing two decrees.

Meanwhile, the Council of Presidential Candidates reviews the option of boycotting the upcoming presidential elections.

“The option of boycotting the elections is being evaluated from different perspectives today. It will be discussed how to impose the boycott to prevent the fraudulent and unfair elections,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

This comes as the presidential candidates asked their supporters on Saturday to stage the protests against President Ghani’s tenure extension.

According to the Afghan Constitution, the legal term of President Ghani’s government ended on May 22, however, the Supreme Court extended his tenure until the re-election of a new president which raised heavy criticisms by politicians and presidential candidates.