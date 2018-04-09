President Ghani Inaugurates Khost Airport Runway

(Last Updated On: April 09, 2018 10:05 am)

President Ghani on his visit to the eastern Khost province while accompanied by some cabinet members inaugurated the province airport runway, said Presidential Palace in a statement issued today.

“The airport runway having 2664 meters length and 45 meters width was built at the cost of more than 729 million Afghanis”, the statement reads.

It further noted that Pres. Ghani also laid the cornerstones of the airport’s radar system, fire department, and street during today’s visit to the province.

He is also supposed to lay the cornerstone of an electricity distribution red which will have the capacity of supplying electricity to around 13000 households.

President Ghani is reportedly arranged to visit with some religious scholars, tribal elders, provincial council members, district governors, representatives of teachers, women, youth, traders, and civil society activists in the province.

The president inaugurated several development projects on another visit to Paktia province a few days ago and met some religious scholars and tribal elders of the province.

Meanwhil, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, acting spokesperson of President Ghani also informed through his official Facebook page that the president is set to have several provincial trips on a monthly bases according to his new agenda.