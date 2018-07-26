President Ghani Inaugurates Electricity Project in Badghis Province

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2018 2:20 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday inaugurated the Qala Naw electricity substation in western Badghis province of Afghanistan.

According to president’s office, the project will benefit around 7,000 families in the province.

Addressing to the participants, Ghani said the power will glorify economy and industry in the province.

He added that Badghis residents used to pay a high amount of money for every kilowatt of electricity, but the prices will be decreased.

Ghani also called on the people to take part in the upcoming elections and focus on future.

The President is expected to remain in the province for two days to meet with the local officials.

He will have separate meetings with the tribal elders, religious scholars, teachers, youths, civil society activists, women, district administrative chiefs, and members of the provincial council.