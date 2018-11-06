President Ghani Inaugurates Afghanistan-China Air Corridor in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2018)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani officially inaugurated the Afghanistan- China air corridor on Tuesday morning.

The air corridor will transport 23,000 metric tons of pine nuts, worth $700-$800 million, from Afghanistan to China annually. “20 tons of pine nuts per day will be transported to China until the end of the season this year.

There are 2 to 3 thousand pine nuts available at the moment in Afghan market to be sent off,” the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

President Ghani said that pine nuts, pistachio, and cumin are the hidden treasures of Afghanistan and that the government is committed to bring out its full potential via trade corridors.

He stressed that farmers are determined to protect pine nut trees and work to increase their productivity. The president also said local unions will be set up to pave the ground for loans in provinces.

This comes as Afghanistan already has air corridors with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.