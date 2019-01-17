President Ghani, Imran Khan Discuss Peace via Phone

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan via telephone, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

During the phone call, the two sides have discussed Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and bilateral cooperation, the statement added.

According to the statement, Ghani invited Khan to visit Kabul, which was accepted. Khan has also invited Ghani to visit Islamabad.

President Ghani calls Pakistan PM a day after the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan officials in Kabul and departed to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and the National Directorate of Security Masoom Stanikzai met with the ambassadors of five countries today in Kabul.

The Afghan officials met with the Ambassadors of China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The office of NSA Mohib in a statement said that the meeting focused on a joint fight against terrorism and strengthening of regional cooperation.