President Ghani Fired Mohaqiq as Deputy Chief Executive of Gov’t

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani in a decree has dismissed Mohammad Mohaqiq second deputy to the Chief Executive of Abdullah Abdullah from his position, Presidential Palace confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that Mohaqiq has been dismissed based on article 64 and clause 13 of the National Constitutions of Afghanistan.

In reaction, Chief Executive office in a statement said that the move is against the political agreement for the formation of National Unity Government.

The statement added that any unilateral decision in the current situation will lead to weakening the joint cooperation and provoking instability in the country.

The Chief Executive Office in the statement also noted that the National Unity Government was being formed based on an agreement in Kabul after the 2014 election crisis and that will continue until the formation of the new legitimate government and next presidential elections.

It comes as Mohqiq is running for the second deputy in Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s ticket during the July presidential elections.

According to the Constitution, any official who runs for elections should resign from the official post; however, there is no clarification about the Chief Executive and his deputies.