President Ghani Extends Ceasefire With Taliban

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday extended the unprecedented ceasefire with the Taliban insurgent group.

In an address to the nation, Ghani said that the ceasefire between the government and Taliban will be extended from the fourth day of Eid-al-Fitr.

He added that details of the extended ceasefire will be made public in the near future.

However, he called on governmental forces to be prepared to respond to any attack.

Meanwhile, the Afghan President asked the Taliban insurgent group to extend their three-day truce as well.

Instead, he promised that medical facilities and humanitarian aids will be provided to injured Taliban fighters during the truce.

According to President Ghani, the Attorney General’s Office has released 46 Taliban prisoners in the spirit of the ceasefire and Eid-al-Fitr on Friday.

He said the process will continue if Taliban gives a positive response for extension of the ceasefire.

Ghani asserted that his government is ready for comprehensive peace talks including the negotiations about the role of neighboring countries and the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan.