President Ghani Calls Targeting Religious Scholars ‘Unforgivable’

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2018 11:31 am)

President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the killing of the religious scholar Mohammad Jafar Tawakoli and called its perpetrators the enemies of Islam and humanity.

The Presidential Palace in a press release said President Ghani considered the incident un unforgivable act and big crime and emphaiszed targeting regilious scholars and servant figures is not in any religion, is unjustifiable and contrary to all Islamic and human values.

According to the press release, Ghani described Tawakoli as a famous religious scholars in the country and noted that he has made many efforts to promote the Islamic principles promote religious issues.

Jafar Tawakoli was assassinated by unknown gunmen late on Friday night in PD 5th of the Herat city.