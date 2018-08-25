President Ghani Calls for Security Cabinet To Step Down

President Ghani has asked his security cabinet to step down, a government source told Ariana News on condition of anonymity.

The decision includes the minister of defense Tariq Shah Bahrami, minister of interior Wais Barmak, National Directorate of Security chief Massoom Stanikzai and National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar.

According to the source, the decision came in reaction to the recent security incidents including this week’s rocket attack in capital Kabul and the Taliban attack on Ghazni province in which the security forces have suffered heavy casualties.