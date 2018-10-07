President Ghani Bans Import of Saffron

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2018)

President Ghani has banned the import of saffron in a bid to increase domestic products.

Welcoming the president’s move, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and livestock (MAIL), in a statement said that the import of Saffron will cause a decline in the price of the product and increase in plant diseases.

The statement added that since Afghanistan’s saffron is recognized worldwide as best, importing foreign types would affect its reputation.

According to MAIL, Saffron production in the country has increased up to 7 tons over the last two years.

This comes as earlier, Saffron Growers Association had expressed concerns over smuggling of Saffron into the country and had asked the president to address the issue.