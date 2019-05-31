President Ghani Attends Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2019)

President Ghani alongside with a senior group of Afghan delegates has attended the 14th summit of Islamic countries in Mecca city of Saudi Arabia.

President Ghani is supposed to deliver a speech about peace and war in Afghanistan at the end of the summit.

At the same time, the High Peace Council expects that the Islamic countries in the summit, get a clear position regarding the peace and war in Afghanistan.

“Supporting the Afghan peace process is one of the key topics in the Islamic summit,” says Asadullah Zairi, the vice-spokesperson of the High Peace Council.

However, some of the commentators say that the Afghan peace process is not a topic of discussion in the summit.

“The Taliban do not attend the summit in Saudi Arabia and the summit is only a competition between Saudi Arabia and Qatar,” says Ahmad Saedi, a political commentator.

“Condemning the war as usual in the summit by Islamic countries will not have any effect on the Afghan peace process in Doha and Moscow, says Fazl Ahmad Oria, a political commentator.

The Islamic summit is being held while some of the experts believe that the silence of Islamic countries towards the peace and war in Afghanistan has resulted in the increase of extremism in the country.