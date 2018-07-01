President Ghani Arrives in Jalalabad

(Last Updated On: July 01, 2018 12:03 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Jalal Abad city of Nangarhar province this morning, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the Presidential Palace, President Ghani in the presence of Nangarhar officials laid the foundation stone of the 1000-bed healthcare complex for eastern zone.

The complex, covering 200 acres of land, will have 200-bed gynecology and obstetrics section, 150-bed for physically handicapped, 40-bed tuberculosis section, a new building for Nangarhar hospital with the capacity of 600 beds and storages for medicines and food.

The presidential Place added, the president, during the visit will also meet with tribal elders, clerics, teachers, district governors, provincial council members, youths, civil society activists, women, martyrs’ families, businessmen and military forces.

This comes as US General Jan Nicholson, a general commander of the foreign forces has previously traveled to Nangarhar province to check the security situation.

Located in the east and bordering Pakistan, Nangarhar province is prone to Terrorist movements.

According to local officials, the members of terrorist groups enter this province using Pakistan soil.