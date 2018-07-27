President Ghani Approves Given List of IECC Provincial Commissioners

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2018 6:04 pm)

President Ghani has approved the given list of 102 provincial commissioners of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC), after months-long delay.

The IECC said that it had given the list of 102 provincial commissioners to the Presidential Palace (ARG) months earlier, and only 27 of them had been approved, adding that now the president has approved the remaining commissioners being given in the list.

“The remaining commissioners have been approved by ARG. We will receive the list tomorrow and the commissioners will be trained on Sunday. They will be send to provinces on Monday,” said the IECC Spokesman, Ali Reza Rohani.

Following the matter, some electoral observers criticized Presidential Palace for responding late to the given list of IECC provincial commissioners, saying the issue has caused a break in the registration process of electoral complaints.

“We are not satisfied with the delay, they [IECC] should have began their works months earlier and played active role in this regard,” said FEFA’s executive director, Yusuf Rashid.

This comes as the IECC is expected to begin registering electoral complaints, following the announcement of list of candidates for upcoming district council election by the Independent Election Commission (IEC).