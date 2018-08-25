Ghani Appoints Hamdullah Mohib as New National Security Advisor

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2018 8:55 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Hamdullah Mohib as Afghanistan’s new National Security Advisor, officials confirmed Saturday.

Hamdullah Mohib has been Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United States. He has been appointed as National Security Advisor as a replacement for Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the president’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said in a Twitter post.

The official added that President Ghani has accepted Atmar’s resignation as National Security Advisor.

The reason for Atmar’s resignation was not cleared, but reports suggest Atmar has resigned due to his disagreements on issues related to security, peace, and policies at government’s leadership level.

Atmar had been serving as National Security Advisor in the National Unity Government since 2014.

He also served as the Interior Minister during former president Hamid Karzai’ administration.