Ghani Appoints Hamdullah Mohib as New National Security Advisor

Ariana News Leave a comment 123 Views

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2018 8:55 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Hamdullah Mohib as Afghanistan’s new National Security Advisor, officials confirmed Saturday. 

 Hamdullah Mohib has been Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United States. He has been appointed as National Security Advisor as a replacement for Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the president’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said in a Twitter post.

 The official added that President Ghani has accepted Atmar’s resignation as National Security Advisor. 

The reason for Atmar’s resignation was not cleared, but reports suggest Atmar has resigned due to his disagreements on issues related to security, peace, and policies at government’s leadership level.

Atmar had been serving as National Security Advisor in the National Unity Government since 2014.  

He also served as the Interior Minister during former president Hamid Karzai’ administration. 

About Ariana News

Check Also

IEC Offices in Kabul Reopened After About Two Weeks Delay

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2018 5:28 pm) The security forces on Saturday removed the …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News