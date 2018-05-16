President Ghani Apologizes To Families of Kunduz Airstrike Victims

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2018 10:23 pm)

President Ghani has apologized for civilian casualties in Afghan forces airstrike in Dasht-i-Archi district of northern Kunduz province last month.

Afghan Air Forces bombed a seminary in the district on April 2, that left over a hundred people killed.

“The Afghan government apologizes to the families of the victims of the air strike that caused civilians casualties in Dasht-e-Archi of Kunduz,” Ghani said on Twitter. “The key difference between the government and insurgents is that a legitimate government will always seek forgiveness for mistakes.”

According to UNAMA findings, released on May 7, the airstrike left 107 casualties including 36 killed and 71 injured. In between 81 of them were children.