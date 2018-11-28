President Ghani Announces 12-Member Team for Peace Talks with Taliban

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday announced a 12- member negotiating team for talks with the Taliban as part of the efforts to end the 17 years of war in the country.

The team was revealed by Ghani while addressing the second day of Geneva Conference in the capital of Swiss on Wednesday.

The team would be led by Ghani’s chief of staff Abdul Salam Rahimi, The team includes women and men who have the necessary credentials to deal with the key challenges of peace negotiations.

According to Ghani, to ensure consensus and to provide direction to the negotiating team, diverse groups of individuals will comprise a new peace advisory board to provide timely advice on critical issues during peace negotiations. The other members of the team are:

• Mohammad Mirwais Balkhi, Minister of Education

• Hasina Safi, Minister of Information and Culture

• Abdul Tawab Balakarzai, Deputy Minister of Higher Education

• Dr. Alema, Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation

• General Ebadullah Ebad, Deputy of National Directorate of Security

• Shahgul Rezaee, Member of Wolesi Jirga

• Attaullah Ludin, Member of Ulema Council

• Shamim Katawazai, governor of Paktia province

• Abdullah Attai, Member of Supreme Court

• Tooryali Ghiasi, Director of Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

• Abdul Hakim Muneeb, Deputy Minister of Haj and Religious Affairs

President Ghani also announced the new peace advisory board which is comprised of the following nine committees:

1. Political Leaders Committee

2. Political Parties Committee

3. Youth Affairs Committee

4. Women’s Affairs Committee

5. Ulema Committee

6. Provincial Leaders Committee

7. Civil Society and Cultural Committee

8. Private Sector Committee

9. Refugees and Diaspora Committee

The announcements come after U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad asked the Afghan government and the Taliban to formulate their negating teams.