President Ghani, Afghan Political Leaders Meet Khalilzad in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2019)

Leaders of the National Unity Government (NUG) and political elites in Afghanistan on Wednesday met with the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in the capital Kabul where they discussed the Afghan peace process.

According to a statement released by President Ashraf Ghani’s Office, the meeting focused on the next steps for the peace process.

“Today, I had a candid discussion with a group of prominent Afghan leaders along with @US4AfghanPeace, @USAmbKabul, and @Commander_RS. Our discussions were focused on the peace efforts, including the next steps in the process, in order to end the bloodshed in Afghanistan,” Ghani said in an online tweet.

On the Afghan side, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, Former President Hamid Karzai, Deputy CEO Mohammad Muhaqiq, High Peace Council (HPC) Chairman Mohammad Karim Khalili, HPC Secretary Mohammad Omar Daudzai, Jahadi Leaders Abdulrab Rasool Sayaf and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Former Lower House Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Senior Advisor to President Fazel Fazly were among the participants.

This comes after U.S. Envoy Ambassador Khalilzad arrived in Kabul this week and met with a number of government leaders, political figures, and women activists to discuss the Afghan peace process.