Latest News
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
President Ghani eventually gets along with rival Abdullah agreeing on a political settlement.
The political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah was signed Sunday afternoon.
Presidential spokesman Sediq Siddiqui tweeted that as per the agreement, Abdullah would lead the National Reconciliation Council and that his men would be part of the cabinet.
Although the details of the agreement are not made public yet, previous media releases indicate that 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.
The signing of this agreement repeated the history – Afghanistan went back to 2014 – power-sharing under the name of reconciliation.
Once more in the history of Afghanistan, political settlements win over people’s votes.
agreement
President Ghani eventually gets along with rival Abdullah agreeing on a political settlement.
The political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah was signed Sunday afternoon.
Presidential spokesman Sediq Siddiqui tweeted that as per the agreement, Abdullah would lead the National Reconciliation Council and that his men would be part of the cabinet.
Although the details of the agreement are not made public yet, previous media releases indicate that 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.
The signing of this agreement repeated the history – Afghanistan went back to 2014 – power-sharing under the name of reconciliation.
Once more in the history of Afghanistan, political settlements win over people’s votes.
Latest News
‘Desperation will never bring peace’ – Opinion
A former Pentagon official has said that desperation for the Afghanistan peace deal creates a dangerous precedent.
Michael Rubin, a famous American writer, and a former Pentagon official, has said in his latest analytical piece, “Khalilzad’s increasing desperation – ignoring and excusing terrorism and demanding other countries do likewise – will never bring peace; rather, it will simply condemn the region to greater bloodshed.”
In this piece of writing, he says that since Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives have signed the agreement, violence has only increased.
“It is against such a backdrop that Khalilzad’s exculpation of Taliban involvement in attacks earlier this week on a funeral procession in Nangarhar and a maternity ward in Kabul must be taken with a grain of salt,” he wrote.
According to him, Afghan authorities say they have developed compelling evidence which indicates that the Taliban are responsible for the funeral and the maternity ward attacks; while Khalilzad urges all officials to take his word for it before investigations are complete.
Rubin believes that the “envoy is acting dishonestly in order to keep the agreement he signed on life support.”
He says it never hurts to talk to enemies, but if one side seeks peace and the other looks at diplomacy as an asymmetric warfare strategy, talks will not succeed.
“Calibrating national security to wishful thinking rather than reality is always unwise,” he says.
He underscores that Khalilzad’s demands of negotiating with a group that believes Hindus and other non-Sunni Muslims deserve death could undercut broader U.S. counterterrorism policies.
He wrote that the more Khalilzad wants the peace agreement to succeed, the more the Taliban tries to condemn the agreement to failure.
“Desperation for Afghanistan peace deal creates dangerous precedent” (my latest for @dcexaminer ) https://t.co/o9uB08SxDY @AEIfdp #Afghanistan #Taliban @US4AfghanPeace
— Michael Rubin (@mrubin1971) May 16, 2020
Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food packages – Daikundi
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has distributed food packages to a number of needy families in Daikundi province.
Following the outbreak of Coronavirus and the implementation of many movement restrictions, the majority of people are suffering in poverty.
Bayat Foundation, in continuation of its Ramadan aid distribution, helped needy people in the Central province of Afghanistan, Daikundi.
Ramadan food packages were provided on behalf of Bayat Foundation to families in Daykundi Province. pic.twitter.com/XxIjgPLuOm
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 15, 2020
“Today, we distributed flour package, rice, and oil to each needy family,” said Naeemi, the Bayat Foundation agent in Daikundi province.
Aid receivers and officials in Daikundi province admired the aid distributions by the Bayat Foundation saying that these packages helped people a lot in these tough situations.
Officials in the Bayat Foundation underlined that these aids will be distributed all across Afghanistan.
The Bayat Foundation continuously helped Afghan people in hard times by building health clinics, libraries, mosques, and implementing dozens of other projects.
Latest News
Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3
A decree is signed by Italy’s government which will allow travel to and from Italy besides traveling between regions starting June 3, as it is easing its Coronavirus lockdown measures.
More than 31,600 Coronavirus patients have died in Italy making it the third biggest victim of the disease, however, the infection rate of Coronavirus has declined sharply in recent days.
The decline made Italy’s government ease some of its restrictions earlier May.
Italy allowed factories and parks to reopen on May 4th.
This comes as shops and restaurants are expected to reopen on May 18th.
The Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte signed a new decree on Saturday which eases the travel restrictions.
Based on this decree, starting from June 3, traveling to and from Italy will be possible alongside traveling between the regions.
Some of the Italian regions urged a swifter easing of restrictions, however, Mr. Conte said that restrictions will be eased gradually to prevent a second wave of cases.
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
‘Desperation will never bring peace’ – Opinion
Arg, Spidar likely to reach a political agreement
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Zerbena: 50% of closed factories resume operations
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Arg, Spidar likely to reach a political agreement
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Zerbena: 50% of closed factories resume operations
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Coronavirus economic impacts in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Deadly suicide attack hits funeral ceremony – Nangarhar
- Latest News5 days ago
WHO examines ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 cure
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani’s order to ANDSF to break ‘active defense’ mode; follow-up reactions
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: cases rise to 4963
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: President Ghani orders ANDSF to act in ‘offensive mode’
- Elections5 days ago
Negotiation between Arg, Sapidar continues
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan
- Latest News3 days ago
Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia