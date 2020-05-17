President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2020)

President Ghani eventually gets along with rival Abdullah agreeing on a political settlement.

The political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah was signed Sunday afternoon.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Siddiqui tweeted that as per the agreement, Abdullah would lead the National Reconciliation Council and that his men would be part of the cabinet.

Although the details of the agreement are not made public yet, previous media releases indicate that 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.

The signing of this agreement repeated the history – Afghanistan went back to 2014 – power-sharing under the name of reconciliation.

Once more in the history of Afghanistan, political settlements win over people’s votes.

