Pres. Ghani Cancels Kapisa Trip, Reason Unknown

President Ashraf Ghani was scheduled to travel to Kapisa province on Tuesday in order to inaugurate Gulbahar electricity power substation but his visit was canceled at the last minutes due to unknown reasons.

All reporters and photographers were invited by the presidential palace and Afghanistan’s power utility company to cover the news event at the province.

Special security measures were taken by the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) agents. The area was blocked by the personnel of the protection team. Governmental officials and students were waiting for the President to show up. Finally, it was announced that the trip is canceled.

“All preparations were in place to welcome the President since a couple of days ago. There was no security issue, but I don’t know why the trip was canceled,” said Mohammad Nasir Ahmadi the head of Kapisa power utility.

Presidential spokesmen have denied to make a comment about the cancellation of the trip, saying the president will inaugurate the substation during the next days.

On 31 May, President Ghani inaugurated an electricity power substation in Khulm district and a power network in Marmul district in Balkh. The absence of Water and Energy Minister Ali Ahmad Osmani who was prevented from flying to Mazar-e-Sharif was noticeable.