Premature Car Bomb Explosion Damages Civilian Houses

A Taliban car bomb went off in a residential area in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan after Afghan security forces attempted to prevent the suicide bombers from entering into the main part of the city, the Afghan army said on Thursday.

The 209th Shaheen Corps said, the blast damaged 10 houses and injured 13 civilians.

Militants wanted to drive the explosives packed vehicle to the provincial capital through Sayyad district and planned to target governmental institutions, the statement added.

According to the statement, the car bomb went off after a clash broke out between Afghan forces and the militants.

Taliban has not commented yet about the report.