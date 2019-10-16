Preliminary Results of Presidential Election May Delay A Few Days: IEC

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2019)

The preliminary results of Afghan presidential election, which is scheduled to be announced on October 19, might be delayed, an official said on Wednesday.

Aurangzeb, a member of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) told Ariana News that efforts are underway to announce the preliminary results based on the timeline but if a delay happens it will be two or three days.

According to the IEC officials, the data of 1,667,700 voters and 23,176 result sheets have been transferred to the IEC main server in Kabul so far.

Officials estimate that more than 95 percent of the voter’s biometric data has been transferred into the system as of October 16.

After all data entered into the main system, the commission will launch the deduplication process or the cleaning stage where each physical result sheet will be compared against the biometric result sheets.

In addition, the agents of frontrunner candidates expressed their satisfaction from the process.

“The process is moving forward very well,” said Qadir Hotkhail, an observer from Ashraf Ghani’s “State-builder” team.

“Hopefully, the transferring processes will be ended today. There is no problem here to discuss,” said Mohammad Younus Nawandish, an observer from Abdullah Abdullah’s “Stability and Partnership” team.

Earlier this week, IEC announced that the biometrically verified turnout of 85% of polling stations is at 1.7 million voters while previously the turnout was more than 2.7 million voters.

Despite Taliban’s repeated threats, the presidential election was held on September 28 across the country.

The final results is scheduled to be announced on November 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.