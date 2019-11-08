Preliminary Results “Impossible to Be Announced on Nov 14”, Says Mawlana

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2019)

The preliminary result of Afghan presidential election will not be announced on November 14, an official at Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Friday.

“Vote recounting has not started and our employees could not travel to provinces yet, therefore it is not possible to announce the preliminary results on preset date of November 14,” IEC commissioner Mawlana Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, the Stability and Partnership ticket led by CE Abdullah stress that until suspicious votes have not be filtered out of the system, recounting of votes should not start; a request that their rival State Builder team describes as intervening in IEC affairs.

“Vote recounting can be efficient when requests of electoral tickets are addressed by the commission. Invalidation of 137,000 which are still in server is one of our requests,” said Younus Nawandish, an agent of Abdullah’s “Stability and Partnership” electoral ticket.

“No candidate or team can order IEC to announce people’s votes as invalid. Decision on these votes should be made based on the law,” Ajmal Hodman an agent of Ghani’s “State-Builder” team said.

This comes as The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) said on Thursday that a further delay in announcing the preliminary results of the 2019 Presidential Election would be illegal and unacceptable.

The preliminary result of Afghanistan’s presidential election was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happen due to technical problems with vote transferring.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) had officially announced November 14 as the new date for preliminary results.