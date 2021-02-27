Pregnant Afghan refugee charged with arson after setting herself on fire

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

A pregnant Afghan woman who set herself on fire in a refugee camp on Lesbos island in Greece has been charged with arson and destruction of public property.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported that the 26-year-old, who has not been named, suffered burns to her hands, feet and head after the incident last Sunday.

The mother-of-three, who is expecting her fourth child next week, provided testimony to a prosecutor from her hospital bed.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman moved her two daughters and son, who are now being cared for by their father, outside the tent before setting it alight in the temporary refugee camp.

The woman reportedly set fire to herself after finding out she could not travel to Germany with others who had been given asylum due to being in the final phase of her pregnancy.

The Daily Mail quoted investigating magistrate Nikos Triantafyllos as having said: “When she was told she couldn’t travel, her distress and disappointment were such she attempted suicide.”