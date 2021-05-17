Latest News
Prayer ceremony for Taliban faction’s deputy held at Herat Grand Mosque
A prayer ceremony for Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, the deputy head of the Taliban splinter group in the western part of the country, was held on Monday at Herat’s Grand Mosque.
Mullah Manan Niazi died on Saturday in a hospital in Kabul after sustaining serious injuries in a Taliban-on-Taliban skirmish on Tuesday night.
His funeral was held in the Guzara area of Herat on Sunday in the presence of dozens of supporters and gunmen.
During the ceremony, it was announced his son, Hafiz Khalid Niazi would succeed the slain leader.
“I got Niazi’s blood flowing through my veins. We have thousands of (Niazi)s among us,” Hafiz Khalid Niazi said.
Mullah Nabab Niazi reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to his head during a clash between insiders. Sources said three of his men were also killed in the incident and another three wounded.
The shooting took place at Niazi’s base in Guzara district of Herat.
Sources told Ariana News last week that Mullah Manan Niazi was transferred to a Kabul hospital on Thursday.
“If someone is who fights against the government is being killed, we let their families or relatives to burry,” Herat governor Abdul Wahid Qatali said.
Mullah Manan Niaz was the political deputy of the Taliban splinter group – led by Mullah Rasool. He has repeatedly criticized neighboring countries for their actions in Afghanistan. The group had recently aligned itself with the government, and fighters were sent to Niazi as part of an uprising force to secure a number of Herat districts.
“When you gave Shahid [someone martyred in your family], I will also give Shahid, I will also sacrifice my family, father, and brother only for this land and for these people so that they can only live one day or sleep one night in peace,” Hafiz Khalid said.When you martyr, I also martyr; I give family, I give father, I give brother, only because of this soil and these people who sleep peacefully for at least one day or night
During the two days of the funeral and mourning ceremony, dozens of his armed supporters and white flags were visible in Herat city – a move that sparked concern among the locals.
Desperate father still searching for his daughter after school bombing
Shukria, a student at Sayeed-ul-Shuhada School in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul which was targeted in a deadly bombing just over a week ago, is still missing, her family said on Monday.
Shukria’s family said that they have searched every hospital across Kabul for her but “cannot find out whether she has been killed or if she survived the blast.”
At least 95 people – mostly schoolgirls – were killed and more than 200 others were wounded in last week’s deadly bombing, the families of the victims said on Sunday.
Abdullah, Shukria’s father, told Ariana News that the NDS and the Ministry of Interior have assured him that they will investigate the disappearance of Shukria.
“The National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the Interior Ministry told us that the security cameras of all hospitals will be checked. The government pledged to help us,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah, however, stated that he has received several calls from unidentified people in connection with the discovery of his daughter’s body.
Abdullah said that he has not been able to find out who the callers were nor what their motives were.
“Several times we got calls during the night from people who told us the body of our daughter has been found but then the phone was turned off,” he said.
Taliban wants to subdue Afghans through violence: Danish
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said Monday that the Afghan government would never give in to “extremism” nor to an “Emirate” system.
Danish stated that the Taliban wants to subdue the people of Afghanistan and the government through the use of violence; therefore. He said this was the reason the group was reluctant to take part in peace talks.
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Monday, Danish stated: “The government will preserve and defend the achievements of the last two decades in the country and will never give in to extremism and Emirate of Taliban.”
“The enemy of the country (Taliban) wants to subdue the government and people of Afghanistan; But the people have chosen their path and they would never give in to extremism,” Danish said.
According to him, the Taliban refuse to sit at the negotiating tables and they “continue to attack, terrorize and [carry out] violence against the people of Afghanistan.”
However, last week the Taliban met with members of the Afghan Republic’s talk team and agreed that negotiations need to resume.
In a tweet posted by the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, they said a meeting was held in Doha between the delegations of both negotiating sides on Friday.
“In addition to Eid greetings the two sides discussed the on-going situation of the country and emphasized speeding up the peace talks in Doha.
“Both parties emphasized restart of the peace talks after Eid,” the Republic’s negotiating team tweeted.
The Taliban’s Qatar spokesman Mohammad Naeem echoed this in his own tweet.
Sources have meanwhile said in the past few weeks that the Taliban will not resume talks until the release of 7,000 of their prisoners and until the names of their leaders have been removed from the UN Security Council’s blacklist.
Mawlawi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban member said: “They (Taliban) will not attend any meeting until their prisoners are released.”
The Taliban has also refused to attend the US-proposed and UN-moderated Istanbul Conference.
This meeting was planned for early April but was postponed after the Taliban reportedly refused to participate on the ground of foreign troops still being present in the country.
The talks had been called to fast-track an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban after US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country by mid-September.
ANDSF retakes parts of Baghlan district that fell to Taliban two weeks ago
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have retaken parts of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of northern Baghlan province which fell to the Taliban two weeks ago, local officials said Monday.
According to officials, the Afghan forces launched ground and air operations to clear the district of Taliban on Sunday evening.
Afghan military officials stated that so far 25 insurgents have been killed and more than 30 others wounded in the raids.
The officials said: “So far, more than 10 villages have been cleared of Taliban, and seven Taliban strongholds were also destroyed during the operation.”
The officials, meanwhile, stated that clearance operations are still underway.
The Taliban, however, has not commented.
The Baghlan-e Markazi fell to the Taliban in early May. Local officials told Ariana News at the time that the Afghan forces had retreated without any clashes and that at least 60
soldiers, equipped with weapons and other equipment from two checkpoints, had surrendered to the Taliban.
The Taliban commented at the time and claimed that more than 200 security personnel surrendered to the group.
