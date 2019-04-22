PPS Guards Beats, Insults 1TV Chief Editor

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2019)

The Chief Editor of 1TV Abdullah Khenjani said that he was beaten up and briefly detained by the security guards of President Protective Service (PPS) on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Khenjani said that he was invited for an off the record discussion at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), but he was denied to access the meeting.

According to Mr. Khenjani, PPS guards have taken his mobile phone by force and checked his personal documents while he wanted to attend the meeting.

He emphasized that he will open cases against four PPS guards at the judicial organs.

At the same time, the Presidential Palace officials appeared at the same press conference and apologized from Mr. Khenjani.

Haroon Chakhansuri, a Spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said the government is fully prepared to thoroughly investigate the incident.