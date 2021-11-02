Powerful explosion rocks Kabul as military hospital targeted

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2021)

Ministry of Interior spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty has confirmed reports of casualties following two explosions outside the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan hospital in Wazir Akbar Khan on Tuesday afternoon.

Khosty did not provide further details but eyewitness said a number of people have been killed and wounded.

The explosions happened shortly before 1.30pm Kabul time in a busy part of the city.

Eyewitnesses said gunfire can be heard coming from the hospital after attackers entered the building.

One attacker reportedly blew himself up at the front entrance.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Hospital has been a military hospital and with it’s 400-beds, is the largest military medical facility in Afghanistan.

This is the third time the facility has been targeted.

In May 2011, a powerful bomb was detonated on the grounds of the hospital killing 6 people and injuring 26 and in March 2017, it was attacked by a group of gunmen, some of them dressed in white hospital robes.

The unconfirmed death toll was reportedly over 100, with an unknown number injured. The Islamic State (Daesh) claimed responsibility.

