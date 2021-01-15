Latest News
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
At least three people have died and 24 others wounded after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia early Friday, the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.
The earthquake occurred at 1:28 am local time in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and was followed by several aftershocks that rattled Majene city in the province.
The quake epicenter was six kilometers (3.73 miles) of the city at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The Indonesian Antara News agency reported that around 62 houses and a public health center have been damaged.
According to the report, the earthquake also triggered three landslides along the Majene-Mamuju road in the Sulawesi province.
Earthquakes regularly hit various parts of Indonesia since the country lies on the Circum-Pacific Belt, also known as the Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activities.
COVID-19
WHO team in Wuhan to probe Coronavirus origin
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a team of scientists to China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, to probe the origins of the Coronavirus, WHO confirmed.
The WHO stated in a tweet a 13-member team of expert has arrived in Wuhan on Thursday.
“The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, China, today,” WHO tweeted.
The organization stated that the experts will begin their work immediately during the two weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.
The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today.
The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2021
The WHO added that 13 team members have arrived in Wuhan, but two others have been tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving Singapore to China.
“Two scientists are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID-19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling,” the organization said.
“They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies.”
In early 2020, the virus spread in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, and soon the virus spread worldwide.
China has sought to keep information about the spread of the virus under tight control. The country has also punished people for publishing information. The Chinese officials allowed the international team to Wuhan after months of diplomatic disputing.
In December last year, a Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in jail for reporting the spread of the virus from Wuhan.
Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge used by the Chinese government against the critics.
According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, so far, 93,075,435 people around the world have been infected with the virus and 1,993,164 people have died of the virus.
Featured
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’
Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said President Ashraf Ghani has violated 80 percent of the constitution during his presidency.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal stated: “The President himself has violated the constitution at different stages.”
Zakhilwal said that so many opportunities have been missed and now the Afghan government must compromise with the Taliban in order to secure peace.
He also stated that the Taliban could run in Afghan elections. “Why should we have to reject it (participation of the Taliban in elections), we have logic…when it is about Afghanistan’s sustainability and durable peace it is defensible.”
Referring to an interim government that a number of Afghan politicians are calling for, Zakhilwal said that some of these figures are pursuing their own interests.
Zakhilwal said the Afghan peace process is a US initiative that has caused concern for Ghani.
He said the ceasefire over Eid in 2018 was a deal between the US and the Taliban not the outcome of Ghani’s efforts.
“The president is worried about this imposition. The president says another person can hand over the power to an interim government and that is why he is so worried,” Zakhilwal said.
He also called on negotiating sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible and the warring parties to stop the bloodshed.
Saleh scraps consecutive digits 3 and 9 from vehicle plates
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Thursday that the number 39 would be eliminated from vehicle licence plates in order to cut down on corruption.
People refuse to buy or register vehicles with licence plates containing the consecutive digits 3 and 9 as the number is considered immoral among Afghans and is negatively associated with prostitution.
Afghans are also at risk of being teased and bullied for owning a vehicle with the consecutive digits on their vehicle plate.
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that although there is no evidence that vehicle owners are made to pay bribes so as not to be issued with a plate with these numbers, there have been reports of officials demanding money in exchange.
He said vehicle owners have been asked to pay up to $300 in bribes to avoid being issued licence plates with the two consecutive digits.
“We have no evidence but this is a real issue. The number 39 has become a source of money for the disruptive people [officials],” Saleh said.
“The Traffic Department is directed to stop issuing plates that include this number for vehicles across the country and eliminate this number permanently,” Saleh said.
Saleh emphasized that from Saturday no citizens should be forced to bribe officials for their registration plates and “the warning should be taken seriously and directions implemented”.
