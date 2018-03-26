Power Supply to Kabul ‘Temporarily’ Repaired

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2018 5:31 pm)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s national power company, on Monday said that it has “temporarily” reconnected the electricity supply to the capital Kabul.

Last night, the anti-government insurgent groups blew up a power transmission line in Dasht-e-Kilagay area of northern Baghlan province.

Today, the Afghan security forces supported the company’s technicians to repair the line.

Last year, the Taliban insurgent group destroyed an electricity pylon in Dand-i-Shahabuddin area of the province and left Kabul in blackout for more than a month.

Recently, in a statement, the group threatened to cut off the supply of electricity imported from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Kabul if work on the distribution of electricity was not launched in certain areas in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.