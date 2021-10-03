Poverty and unemployment spike across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2021)

Kabul residents said Sunday that food and fuel prices have increased sharply and that the levels of poverty and unemployment have increased dramatically across Afghanistan.

Members of the public said that economic pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the increase in food and fuel prices and the lack of access to money has created serious problems.

The people called on the international community to accelerate delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

“If aid comes, it is good, because people are upset and prices have increased,” said Zamari, a resident of Kabul.

The international community meanwhile stated that in addition to the economic pressure on the IEA, drought is another major challenge which is threatening millions of Afghans.

On the other hand, some people are cautiously optimistic about their future and say that one day Afghanistan will overcome all its problems.

“People’s problems have increased. But we should be patient. Allah is merciful,” said Mohammad Baqi, a Kabul resident.

“The problems will be solved InshAllah (God Willing). Prices will come down,” said Abdullah, another resident of Kabul.

IEA officials confirmed that economic pressure is a challenge but say this will be short-term and will be solved in the near future.

This comes amid sanctions and a freeze on all Afghanistan’s foreign reserves as well as a serious cash shortage in the country.