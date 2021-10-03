Latest News
Poverty and unemployment spike across Afghanistan
Kabul residents said Sunday that food and fuel prices have increased sharply and that the levels of poverty and unemployment have increased dramatically across Afghanistan.
Members of the public said that economic pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the increase in food and fuel prices and the lack of access to money has created serious problems.
The people called on the international community to accelerate delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“If aid comes, it is good, because people are upset and prices have increased,” said Zamari, a resident of Kabul.
The international community meanwhile stated that in addition to the economic pressure on the IEA, drought is another major challenge which is threatening millions of Afghans.
On the other hand, some people are cautiously optimistic about their future and say that one day Afghanistan will overcome all its problems.
“People’s problems have increased. But we should be patient. Allah is merciful,” said Mohammad Baqi, a Kabul resident.
“The problems will be solved InshAllah (God Willing). Prices will come down,” said Abdullah, another resident of Kabul.
IEA officials confirmed that economic pressure is a challenge but say this will be short-term and will be solved in the near future.
This comes amid sanctions and a freeze on all Afghanistan’s foreign reserves as well as a serious cash shortage in the country.
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
Bamiyan potato farmers have called on the government to help develop and secure a stable market for their produce and to build more cold storage facilities for them.
According to the farmers, a shortage of cold storage units and the lack of a stable market has had a negative impact on them financially.
“We want markets, we want peace and we want employment,” a farmer said.
“People buy [potatoes] for 120 AFN ($1.34) to 150 AFN ($1.68) [per 7kg] in Mazar-e-Sharif; here it is available at 100 AFN ($1.1) or 90 AFN ($1),” another farmer added.
Bamiyan is Afghanistan’s largest potato-growing province, and produces around 300,000 tons of potatoes each year.
About 2,000 small and large storage facilities have been built to store potatoes over the past few years and these farmers supply about 50 percent of Afghanistan’s domestic demand.
About 80 percent of the people in Bamiyan are farmers, who mainly grow potatoes – which also make up a large part of Bamiyan residents’ diet.
IEA says Daesh is not a threat to Afghanistan’s security
Officials at the Minister of Interior Affairs (MoI) said Sunday that Daesh (ISIS-K) is not a serious threat to Afghanistan’s security and that they will crackdown on the group.
MoI officials also said that Daesh claims responsibility for attacks in Afghanistan that are carried out by criminals.
“Daesh is not a serious threat to Afghanistan’s security, and they (Daesh) are not able to threaten Afghanistan’s security,” said Saeed Khosti, spokesman for the MoI.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say that Daesh has no active presence in the country and falsely claim responsibility for attacks.
“The instability in Afghanistan is not related to Daesh. Daesh claims responsibility. They don’t have a specific place to fight IEA forces,” said Jawed Sargar, a member of the cultural commission.
This comes after IEA officials pledged in Doha that they will prevent terrorist groups from launching attacks against foreign countries from Afghanistan.
“The fight against terrorist organizations was an article in Doha deal (signed last year between the US and the IEA). Taliban (IEA) should not allow other groups to be active in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Sarwar Naizai, a military analyst.
Afghans also called on the IEA to ensure Daesh does not gain a foothold in the country.
“The IEA should not allow Daesh to start their activities in Afghanistan,” said Amanullah Pajwalk, a Kabul resident.
“We urge the IEA to take a political stand against Daesh, in order to not attack Afghanistan,” said Fahim, a government employee.
This comes after IEA forces raided a Daesh (ISIS-K) hideout north of Kabul on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, an IEA spokesman said.
IEA spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that Friday’s raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province. He did not provide more details.
The raid followed an arrest by the IEA of two Daesh members linked to a roadside bombing that targeted an IEA vehicle in the city on Friday, wounding four members. The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the IEA identify the hideout, Karimi said.
At least two dead and four wounded in Kabul explosion
A bomb was detonated at the entrance of a mosque in Kabul city on Sunday afternoon leaving at least two people dead.
The Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti has confirmed two people were killed and four others were wounded in an explosion at the entrance to the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul.
Kabul’s Emergency Hospital tweeted soon after the incident that four wounded people had been taken to their hospital.
Eyewitnesses stated, however, at least 10 people were killed in the explosion.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the explosion happened during the funeral ceremony of the mother of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. His mother passed away a few days ago.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
More details to follow.
