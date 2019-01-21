Possible Presidential Candidates Call for Reforms in IEC

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2019)

Some of the candidates who have officially registered for upcoming presidential elections on Monday called for reforms in the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

They said the government should consult with them before taking any decision against the IEC members. The candidates have concerns that the government might bring changes in IEC in its favor.

Mohammad Mohaqiq who is in election ticket of Mohammad Haneef Atmar as his second deputy said that government is likely to change the commissioners of the election commission and “bring those who could work in its favor. We should be informed in this regard.”

Criticizing the IEC over poor management, Asadullah Sadati who is being picked as second deputy by Abdullah Abdullah in his election ticket said that if the current IEC members have not been sacked, the upcoming presidential elections would face a lot of challenges.

He said they should be informed in case of any agreement against the IEC.

Some of the possible presidential candidates also called for prosecution of those who have challenged the parliamentary election which was held on 20th and 21st of October, last year.

“They [government] should bring reforms in the election commission so that it regain the trust of the people,” said Shaida Abdali, a possible presidential candidate. “Reforms should be followed with an impartial assessment.”

It comes as the presidential election is set for 20th of July this year.

IEC said that 17 candidates have registered their names for the presidential elections including Hakim Torsan, Latif Pedram, Faramuz Tamana, Enayatullah Hafiz, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Zalmai Rasool, Noor Ul Haq Ulomi, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Syed Noorullah Jalili, Rahmatullah Nabil, Mohammad Ibrahim Alokozai, Abdullah Abdullah, and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Shaida Abdali, Noor Rahman Liwal, Mohammad Shahab Hakimi, and Enayatullah Hafiz.