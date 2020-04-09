Positive cases of COVID-19 rise to 484 in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2020)

Positive cases of Coronavirus mount to 484 in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

According to the Ministry, 40 new cases – Kabul 10, Nimroz 14, Kandahar 7, Paktia 4, Bamyan 2, Balkh 2 and Logar 1 – have been registered during the past 24 hours.

So far, 32 people have recovered successfully, while 15 others – 4 in Herat, 4 in Balkh, 3 in Kabul, 2 in Nangarhar, 1 in Daikundi, and 1 in Takhar – died of the virus in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of communication and information technology has launched an informative application to help Afghans in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The address of the COVID-19 application is www.corona.asan.gov.af.

The Ministry of Health said that the application would give more information about the virus and help them to prevent areas where significant cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.