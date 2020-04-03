Positive cases of Coronavirus rise to 281 – Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has jumped to 281, with six deaths in Afghanistan.

The Ministry said that most of the affected individuals were recorded in Herat and Kabul provinces.

According to the latest statistics, 20 new cases were diagnosed in Herat, 14 cases in Kabul, one in Nimroz, one in Ghor and one new case in eastern Nangarhar province.

Out of 281 cases, 204 of them were registered in Herat, 32 cases were recorded in Kabul and the rest were reported in 19 provinces of the country.

It comes as the World Bank donated 100.4 million USD to Afghanistan to fight COVID-19.

The press release of the World Bank said that the fund is donated to Afghanistan to take effective actions to fight Coronavirus and boost the Health structure of Afghanistan.

“This new fast track package will cover all 34 Afghan provinces and reinforce essential health care services to slow down the spread of COVID-19 across Afghanistan and deliver optimum care in the case of a surge in demand for treatment,” the World Bank said.

Meanwhile, Waheedullah Mayar, the MOPH Spokesperson said, “the MOPH appreciates the World Bank’s aids and urges it to make available the fund as soon as possible for the people of Afghanistan.”

President Ashraf Ghani also said that COVID-19 is not only a pandemic, but also a big stroke to the World’s economy, emphasizing that a two-headed government can not overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

In the meantime, the United Nations Aids Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a statement said that one of its employees was tested positive for Coronavirus in Herat.

The UNAMA reiterated its commitment to continue its support to Afghanistan for fighting the COVID-19.