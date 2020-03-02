Pompeo’s reference to two credential elements in US-Taliban agreement

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2020)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there were two credential elements in the US-Taliban agreement which will be presented to congress, adding that they were military classified documents necessary for the US forces’ safeguarding.

He said that there are two implementing elements which would be presented to the congress, adding that the credentials are “military executive documents” important for the military safeguarding.

Pompeo stated that every congress member will have a chance to see the document.

In spite of signing the US-Taliban peace agreement, there still are many questions about the commitments of the laterals on the agreement.

Mahmood Qureshi, the Pakistan foreign minister said that there had to be “extensive supervision” over the process, in case one plays a negative role over the trend, they should be disclosed to all.

US House Speaker also emphasized the participation of the Afghan women in the Inter-Afghan Talks.

Nancy Pelosi, the US House Speaker said, “The participation of women in the peace process is critical for the security, economy, and governance of Afghanistan.”

This comes as Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif has just tweeted that Americans shouldn’t have attacked Afghanistan, and now they are defeated.