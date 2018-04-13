Pompeo Wants U.S. to Stay Longer in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2018 4:17 pm)

Mike Pompeo, a nominee for the next U.S. secretary of state has said that Afghanistan remains unstable and the U.S. needs to stay longer to diminish terrorist threat that emanates from there.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, Pompeo was of the view that the US was not prepared to leave Afghanistan “until such time as we can put America in a position where we can greatly diminish the threat to our homeland from terrorism that may emanate there.” He advocated a “continued role in Afghanistan,” saying that he presented a plan last summer to president about staying in Afghanistan.

Mike Pompeo is director CIA, and has been nominated by President Trump to lead the Department of State. The confirmation hearing mostly discussed topics including North Korea, Iran, Russia and then China.

In the meantime, the Afghan government considers the presence of U.S. troops in the country is a serious need.

“The U.S. technology can lead us to fight against terrorism and gain peace,” said Muhammad Radmanish, spokesman of defense ministry.

U.S. President Donald Trump in August committed to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan and signaled he would send more troops as he vowed “a fight to win,” in a reversal of his call during the presidential election campaign for a swift U.S. withdrawal.