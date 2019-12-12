Pompeo: US Stands with Afghanistan To Bring Peace

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2019)

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of the State on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on Bagram Airbase and stressed that the US will stand with Afghans to bring peace and prosperity.

“I want to condemn this more coordinated terrorist attack near Bagram Air Force Base in the strongest possible terms,” said Mike Pompeo. ” The attack seriously damaged a hospital that was being rebuilt for the Afghan people. This is precisely the kind of activity that we’re working to reduce through the efforts that we’re undertaking.”

He also added that the US stands with Afghan people and their military to bring peace and stability and reduce violence in Afghanistan.

In the Wednesday attack on Bagram Air Force Base, one woman was killed, and more than 60 people were injured.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for this attack.