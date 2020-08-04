Featured
Pompeo, Taliban negotiator discuss Afghan peace process
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a video meeting on Monday night with the Taliban’s chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Confirming the meeting on Twitter, a Taliban spokesman in Doha, Suhail Shaheen said: “Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations …”
He said the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners was essential in order to start intra-Afghan negotiations.
“The Secretary of State also welcomed announcement of ceasefire by the Islamic Emirate on the eve of the current Eid,” he said.
The US’s State Department has not yet responded to the Taliban’s announcement nor has a readout of Pompeo’s conversation been issued.
The release of the final 400 prisoners has however so far been a major stumbling block in starting peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Monday night’s meeting between the two came just days before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s expected Loya Jirga to discuss the fate of these prisoners.
The Loya Jirga, which is a grand council made up of a cross-sector of the population, will convene on Friday in Kabul.
A February agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in Doha called for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government employees being held captive by the Taliban.
So far the Taliban has released about 1,000 detainees and the Afghan government has freed over 4,500 prisoners.
The remaining 400 however are classified as dangerous and concerns have been raised over them being released.
Monday night’s call is the second in four weeks between Pompeo and Akhund.
Business
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of two new destinations — Kabul in Afghanistan and Dhaka in Bangladesh – with direct flights from Abu Dhabi commencing on August 7.
Initially there will be three flights a week from Abu Dhabi to Kabul, on a Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020 with flights to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Featured
Prison attack ends but Jalalabad city remains under total lockdown
Afghan security forces have brought the Jalalabad prison situation under control, but the streets of the city remain empty after a total lockdown was imposed.
Residents were told earlier Monday to stay indoors and all shops were closed.
The Afghan Army’s Chief of Staff Gen. Yasin Zia also arrived in the city late morning to lead the operation.
By Monday mid-afternoon the prison situation was under control and five attackers had been killed, officials confirmed.
However, clearing operations were still underway in a shopping mall opposite the prison which another group of attackers had occupied.
The gunbattle lasted 20 hours and started on Sunday evening when Daesh militants detonated a car bomb outside the gates of the city’s prison.
An estimated 1,700 prisoners were being held in the facility at the time of the attack – many of the Daesh fighters.
During the attack, hundreds of prisoners escaped but droves were rounded up by security forces who were forced to divert manpower to go after the escapees.
Some prisoners who had been arrested told Ariana News that six attackers entered the prison and ordered them to leave. The prisoners were told that if they did not leave they would be killed by the assailants.
A security source said that the prisoners who escaped include Taliban members, Daesh militants, and criminals.
The attack started just after 6.30 pm on Sunday night and continued through the night and into Monday.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, meanwhile said the death toll had risen by mid-afternoon to 30 and 50 wounded.
He said the victims include prisoners, security forces and civilians.
Zahir Adil, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate, told Ariana News that 13 of those wounded were in a critical condition.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
Featured
Hundreds of prisoners rounded up as Jalalabad prison attack continues
Almost eighteen hours into the Jalalabad prison attack, Afghan security forces are still trying to bring the situation under control and round up escaped prisoners.
Officials have said that hundreds of prisoners who escaped during the attack have since been caught.
Some prisoners who have been arrested told Ariana News that six attackers entered the prison and ordered them to leave. The prisoners were told that if they did not leave they would be killed by the assailants.
A security source said that the prisoners who escaped include Taliban members, Daesh militants, and criminals.
The attack started just after 6.30 pm on Sunday night and has continued through the night and Monday morning.
Daesh, which claimed responsibility, detonated a car bomb outside the prison on Sunday evening, blowing the gate open. Militants then stormed the facility.
In the ensuing gun battle, hundreds of prisoners escaped.
It is believed, however, that Daesh militants took control of two prison towers earlier and that some prisoners have taken up arms and are fighting alongside the attackers. However, there has been no official confirmation of these reports.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, meanwhile said the death toll has risen to 21 and 43 wounded.
He said the victims include prisoners, security forces, and civilians.
Zahir Adil, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate, told Ariana News that 13 of those wounded are in a critical condition.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
