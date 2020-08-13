Featured
Pompeo says he warned Lavrov against offering bounties for U.S. soldiers
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he warned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that there would be “an enormous price to pay” if Moscow is offering bounties to kill US soldiers or other Western troops in Afghanistan.
The New York Times in June reported that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including American troops, citing US intelligence officials.
President Donald Trump said he was not told about the information because many US intelligence officials doubted its veracity, although several US and European sources contradicted his comments.
In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Pompeo declined to say whether he believed the intelligence was credible or if he thought Trump should have been briefed but said Washington would not put up with such behavior.
“If the Russians are offering money to kill Americans, or for that matter other Westerns as well, there will be an enormous price to pay. That’s what I shared with foreign minister Lavrov,” Pompeo said in the interview, conducted during his official visit to the Czech Republic.
“I know our military has talked to their senior leaders as well. We won’t brook that, we won’t tolerate,” Pompeo said.
Last month, US and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting said that the United States had acquired fresh reporting backing up the allegations that Russia had encouraged Taliban-affiliated militants to kill US and allied soldiers in Afghanistan.
The intelligence reporting comes as the United States has been engaged in negotiating with the Taliban as well as the Afghan government to get a stalled peace agreement, struck in February for the withdrawal of US troops, moving.
Polio vaccination campaign resumes after rise in cases reported
Polio immunization campaigns have resumed in Afghanistan after a three-month break due to COVID-19, which in turn has seen an increase in polio cases in the country.
UNICEF reported on Tuesday that as a result of the suspension of the immunization campaign, reported polio cases have reached 34 in Afghanistan and 63 in Pakistan, including in some previously polio-free parts of the country.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the last two polio-endemic countries in the world. Last year, Afghanistan recorded a total of 26 cases for 2019.
UNICEF said on Tuesday, the polio immunization program restarted in Afghanistan in three provinces in July.
After being halted for months due to #COVID19, #polio vaccination campaign resumes in #Afghanistan and #Pakistan.
Drop by drop, polio vaccines 💉 are helping children to grow up healthy and strong. #EndPolio
🔗 Read more: https://t.co/EUBOEvB82U@UNICEF_Pakistan@UNICEFAfg pic.twitter.com/ElT2YW9uJj
— UNICEF South Asia (@UNICEFROSA) August 11, 2020
A second program is scheduled to start this month.
“These life-saving vaccinations are critical if children are to avoid yet another health emergency,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia.
“As the world has come to see only too well, viruses know no borders and no child is safe from polio until every child is safe.”
Polio is a highly infectious, crippling and sometimes fatal disease that can be avoided with a vaccine. Children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable.
Child vaccination drives, including polio campaigns, were halted in both Afghanistan in March in order to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission to children, caregivers and vaccinators themselves.
The application of new vaccination guidelines and the use of protective equipment by frontline health workers will help ensure that vaccination campaigns resume safely.
However, UNICEF stated that while every effort will be made to reach children nationwide the organization is concerned that up to one million children in Afghanistan could miss out as door-to-door vaccinations are not possible in some areas and parents will have to make their way to health clinics to have their child vaccinated.
“Although we have experienced new challenges and a set-back in the fight against polio because of COVID-19, the eradication of this contagious disease will get back on track and is firmly within our reach,” said Jean Gough.
Afghan Sikh’s evacuation flight to Delhi postponed over ‘security concerns’
Wednesday’s evacuation flight from Kabul to Delhi for 180 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus has been postponed for a week or so, the Times of India reported early Wednesday morning.
An Afghan Sikh leader who wished to remain anonymous told the Times: “I don’t think there could be any other reason for the postponement of the flight other than security concerns.”
The Times reported that Indian intelligence sources said: “Nobody want to make much hullabaloo about Afghan Sikhs and Hindus leaving the country as it could expose them to further attacks by militants.”
This was the second group of as many as 700 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus expected to leave Afghanistan after appealing to the Indian government for help following the March attack, by Daesh, on a Gurdwara in Kabul which killed 25 Sikhs.
The March attack on the Gurdwara was not the first time the minority group had been targeted by Daesh in Afghanistan.
In 2018, 17 Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders were killed by Daesh militants in Jalalabad.
At the time, the community leaders had been on their way to meet President Ashraf Ghani.
The ongoing threats and attacks by Daesh against this small community, which number only about 700, led a group of Sikh activists in the United States to take up their cause and even appealed to the United Nations to help evacuate the Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.
India has since stepped in to help and last month welcomed the first group of 11, including children.
During the 1980s the Sikh and Hindu community numbered more than 80,000 but most left the country when the Soviet Union was ousted in 1992.
Some returned to Afghanistan after the Taliban were ousted from power in the hope that things would improve.
The Afghan government had encouraged their return but the community has faced vicious attacks claimed by Daesh during the past few years. Today, less than 700 live in their home country.
Private sector welcomes peace move which could bring enormous investment opportunities
Peace in Afghanistan would provide enormous opportunities for local and international businesses to invest in the country, in turn boosting the economy and aiding in its overall development.
Afghan business owners and leaders in the private sector have said the war has created major obstacles for investors in the country over the past 19 years.
Following President Ashraf Ghani’s decree, issued on Monday afternoon, to release the remaining 400 prisoners so as to pave the way for peace talks, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) urged all warring parties to seize the opportunity to bring about peace so as to improve the country’s dismal economic climate.
“We welcome the Loya Jirga’s decision to release Taliban prisoners, which could have a positive impact on the country’s economic growth,” said Khanjan Alokozai, an ACCI member said.
Officials at the Afghanistan Chamber of Mines and Industries seconded this and said peace in Afghanistan would not only increase investment opportunities but also create much-needed jobs.
“With the release of the prisoners, our hope is that dialogue between Afghans will begin, as this will increase investment in the country,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy director of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.
Ghani’s decree comes a day after the consultative Loya Jirga voted in favor of releasing the hardcore Taliban insurgents, as per the Doha agreement between the US and Taliban in February – which was one condition that needed to be fulfilled before intra-Afghan peace talks could start.
Meanwhile, economic experts are also optimistic about the opportunity for peace and for what is hoped will be the resultant economic growth in the country.
Hakimullah Siddiqui, an economist, said: “Both sides of the war must seize the opportunity to stabilize and grow the country economically, in order to increase economic opportunities.”
Other economists said peace would open up vast opportunities for investments in all sectors, including mining, agriculture, services, energy, and manufacturing.
Talks are expected to officially begin on Sunday, in Doha, Qatar, between government and the Taliban.
The Afghan government’s negotiating team is expected to leave Kabul on Wednesday.
