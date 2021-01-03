Pompeo hails US-Taliban deal and peace talks as ‘incredible progress’

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday no American soldiers have been killed in almost a year in Afghanistan, following the US-Taliban Doha deal in which the Taliban pledged to avoid attacks against US forces in the country.

Pompeo hailed the deal, which was US President Trump’s initiative, as “incredible progress”.

He stated in a series of tweets: “No U.S. servicemen have been killed in Afghanistan in almost a year, and Afghans are finally discussing peace and reconciliation among themselves. Such incredible progress.”

“Logged a lot of air miles to Qatar and Afghanistan and back for talks. Thanks to Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and President Ashraf Ghani,” he said.

He also backed US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that the country’s mission in Afghanistan was to eliminate Al-Qaeda and threats against the US.

“Don’t need 10s of 1,000s of U.S. troops on the ground to do that. We have partners: brave Afghans, the NATO forces. We also have the ability to project power from afar,” Pompeo added.

“No New Wars. And we brought thousands of our men and women home to their families. America is still safe and our military is ready to strike if duty calls,” he emphasized.

Pompeo also shared a video clip of the Former US President Barak Obama, stating: “Start with Afghanistan. Every Administration since Bush 43 wanted to draw down U.S. troops and forge peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We did it. Don’t just take my word for it.”