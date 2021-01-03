Latest News
Pompeo hails US-Taliban deal and peace talks as ‘incredible progress’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday no American soldiers have been killed in almost a year in Afghanistan, following the US-Taliban Doha deal in which the Taliban pledged to avoid attacks against US forces in the country.
Pompeo hailed the deal, which was US President Trump’s initiative, as “incredible progress”.
He stated in a series of tweets: “No U.S. servicemen have been killed in Afghanistan in almost a year, and Afghans are finally discussing peace and reconciliation among themselves. Such incredible progress.”
No U.S. servicemen have been killed in Afghanistan in almost a year, and Afghans are finally discussing peace and reconciliation among themselves. Such incredible progress. #DiplomacyStrong #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/zRLuzXIlPp
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 2, 2021
“Logged a lot of air miles to Qatar and Afghanistan and back for talks. Thanks to Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and President Ashraf Ghani,” he said.
He also backed US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that the country’s mission in Afghanistan was to eliminate Al-Qaeda and threats against the US.
“Don’t need 10s of 1,000s of U.S. troops on the ground to do that. We have partners: brave Afghans, the NATO forces. We also have the ability to project power from afar,” Pompeo added.
“No New Wars. And we brought thousands of our men and women home to their families. America is still safe and our military is ready to strike if duty calls,” he emphasized.
Pompeo also shared a video clip of the Former US President Barak Obama, stating: “Start with Afghanistan. Every Administration since Bush 43 wanted to draw down U.S. troops and forge peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We did it. Don’t just take my word for it.”
Start with Afghanistan. Every Administration since Bush 43 wanted to draw down U.S. troops and forge peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We did it. Don’t just take my word for it. pic.twitter.com/V6g6vpxIev
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 2, 2021
Latest News
Dozens killed in Niger attack
Militants stormed two villages in Niger, killing at least 79 people on Saturday, Reuters reported.
According to the report, the incident took place near Niger’s western border with Mali.
Around 49 people were killed and 17 others wounded in Tchombangou village of the country, the report stated citing a security source.
Another source on condition of anonymity told Reuters that around 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.
Niger officials stated that soldiers have been dispatched to the area.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Meanwhile, BBC reported that al-Qaeda militants last week attacked French soldiers in Mali.
French Embassy in Kabul said Sunday that five French soldiers have been killed in the Sahel region in the last few days.
France is leading a coalition of West African and European allies against the Islamist militants in the unhospitable Sahel region in Africa.
Latest News
Taliban’s leader for Helmand district killed in airstrike
Taliban shadow governor for Sangin district of southern Helmand province has been killed in an airstrike by the Afghan forces, the Defense Ministry (MoD) claimed.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the MoD stated that Mullah Shafiullah, known as Mawlavi Nazim, was killed along with five militants in air raids.
The statement added that three insurgents were also wounded in the operation.
Taliban have not yet commented.
The development comes after the group’s designated governor, Mullah Nazem, for Faryab province, was killed in an explosion on Friday night.
Provincial police stated that Nazem and six others were killed when their own explosive device detonated in Dawlat Abad district of the province.
The Taliban, however, denied the report.
Latest News
NDS arrests 130 people in 3 months for various crimes
The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said at least 130 criminals have been arrested in the past three months in Herat.
The NDS stated that the suspects were apprehended in several operations in connection with cases of abduction, insurgent attacks, armed robberies, and corruption.
The Afghan forces have also seized at least 30 types of weapons and 190 kg of explosives during raids, the spy agency stated.
Addressing a press conference, Herat Governor Abdul Wahid Qatali stated that most of the suspects have been detained in the past week.
“42 suspects were arrested on charges of kidnapping, 17 people on suspicion of terrorist attacks, 16 people on charges of armed robberies, and nine others were arrested on corruption charges,” Qatali said.
Meanwhile, the NDS neutralized 60 IEDs in the province which were planted “to target the security forces.”
