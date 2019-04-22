Pompeo Calls for Holding Doha Meeting ‘as Soon as Possible’

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2019)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone on April 20th with President Ashraf Ghani regarding peace talks between Afghan politicians and the Taliban, the U.S. State Department said late on Sunday.

Pompeo expressed the United State’s disappointment that the intra-Afghan dialogue, planned for Doha, Qatar, had been postponed, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary encouraged all sides to seize the moment and reach an understanding on participants, so that an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue can be convened in Doha as soon as possible,” the statement added.

During the phone call, Secretary Pompeo and President Ghani have agreed that the Doha conference presents an important opportunity to advance peace.

The top U.S. diplomat has also condemned the Taliban’s announcement of a spring offensive and underscored the United States’ solidarity with the Afghan people’s pursuit of a comprehensive peace agreement that would end the suffering and destruction.

The intra-Afghan dialogue had been scheduled for April 19-21 in Doha. But the meeting was canceled on Thursday due to disagreements over the composition of the Afghan government delegation.