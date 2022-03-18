Latest News
Politics extremely important, but economy also needs to function: EU’s Afghanistan envoy
Politics is extremely important, but the economy also needs to function, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, has said.
Speaking in an interview with Ariana News on Thursday, Niklasson said that people struggle hard to survive and there is great uncertainty about the economic future.
He said that the interim government in Afghanistan needs to get the economy going.
“It needs to attract foreign investment and for that there is need for legal certainty. There is also need for the central bank to be fully independent which would allow gradually the banking system to re-establish itself and get functioning,” Niklasson said.
The diplomat said that the conflict has ended in Afghanistan and Afghans welcome that. “But the future of the interim government and the future of Afghanistan will depend on a dialogue, will depend on inclusive form of governance and will depend on respect for human rights.”
Niklasson also said that many Afghans say that the new interim government is “less corrupt than the previous one.”
EU has been engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and has a physical presence in the country, but it has repeatedly said that their engagement doesn’t mean it recognizes IEA as a legitimate government.
“The Europeans worry that if Afghanistan collapses, there will be refugee flows toward them. They are very concerned about that. I think they are also pressuring the United States to engage with the Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Wahid Faqiri, an expert on international relations.
EU officials have said that recognition of the new government in Afghanistan will depend on its fulfilling of the international community’s conditions. IEA has said that it has already met the conditions for recognition.
Latest News
IEA to open high schools for girls next week
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will allow girls around Afghanistan to return to class when high schools open next week, an education official said on Thursday, after months of uncertainty over whether the IEA would allow full access to education for girls and women, Reuters reported.
“All schools are going to open to all boys and girls,” Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters.
“But there are some conditions for girls,” he said, adding that female students would be taught separately from males and only by female teachers.
In some rural areas where there was a shortage of female teachers, he said that older male teachers would be allowed to teach girls, Reuters reported.
“There is no school that will close for this year. If there is any school that closes, it is the responsibility of the education ministry to open it,” Rayan added.
Allowing girls and women into schools and colleges has been one of the key demands the international community has made of the IEA since it toppled the Western-backed government last August.
Most countries have so far refused to formally recognise the IEA, amid concerns over their treatment of girls and women and allegations of human rights abuses against former soldiers and officials from the ousted administration.
The IEA have vowed to investigate alleged abuses, and say they are not seeking revenge on their former enemies.
The last time the IEA ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment. Since regaining power, boys and men have returned to education in far greater number than girls and women, Reuters reported.
The Islamic Emirate (IE) is seeking to run the country according to its interpretation of Islamic law while at the same time accessing billions of dollars in development aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.
Sanctions against some leading members of the group have complicated the situation.
The IEA say they respect women’s rights in accordance with Islamic law and local custom. But many women have reported restrictions on access to public life, including jobs, forcing some to drop out of the workforce.
Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, urged the international community against complacency after the announcement.
“There has been a huge focus by donors on girls’ secondary schools — multiple donors have told me they see this issue as ‘totemic’,” she said.
Barr added that reopening schools would not necessarily mean that the broader rights of women and girls in society would be protected.
Seventeen-year-old Farzana said she was already washing and ironing her uniform as she anticipated joining her friends in her Kabul classroom. After six months at home, she said she and others had struggled mentally being away from studies.
“I feel very powerful. We can show not only (the Taliban) but also the world (that) we never stop, and Afghanistan won’t return to previous decades,” she said.
Latest News
UN extends Afghanistan mission for another year
The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to extend its mission to Afghanistan for one more year.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will now continue until spring 2023 and will focus on providing humanitarian assistance, facilitating dialogue within Afghanistan and between other countries, and promoting the rule of law.
The UNAMA is also tasked with protecting human rights and gender equality under the newly established Islamic Emirate (IE) government.
Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis, who represented the U.S. at the meeting, said the mandate showed the world’s “enduring commitment” to Afghanistan. The U.S. withdrew forces from the county last year, opening the way for the Taliban’s (IEA) swift takeover, the hill news reported.
“Critically, this mandate ensures UNAMA can continue its vital work in support of women’s and girls’ empowerment, their ability to enjoy fully human rights and fundamental freedoms, and their full, equal, and meaningful participation in all levels and stages of decisionmaking,” he said.
“In doing so, the Security Council has instructed UNAMA not just to advocate for Afghanistan’s women but to engage with them as vital partners in its work.”
According to hill news the representative from Norway, which currently holds the Security Council presidency, added that the mandate strengthens work around the promotion of women’s rights and their participation in public life, but added she was regretful the council did not agree on climate change provisions.
The United Kingdom’s representative warned that future U.N. decisions would depend on how the IEA governs the country amid ongoing concerns over reprisal killings and human rights abuses, adding that the group (IEA) needs to “demonstrate that extremist groups are no longer able to flourish in the country.”
The members of the Security Council voted 14-0 to extend UNAMA, with Russia abstaining, read the report.
The Russian representative said it abstained because the Afghan government failed to respond to requests for consent for the presence of the U.N. in the country.
The representative warned the Security Council against turning UNAMA into “United Nations mission impossible” by creating conflict with local authorities.
“The key is maintaining stability, from which everyone would win,” the representative from Russia said.
Latest News
IEA has two options, rule by force or submit to a govt recognized by people: EU
The European Union (EU) says it will change its policy towards Afghanistan’s new government if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) can win the consent of the Afghan people.
EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson, who recently arrived in Kabul, told Ariana News on Thursday that they are ready to engage with the new Afghan government, but that any negotiations with the Islamic Emirate will depend on their actions towards the Afghan people.
“For us it is important that the government initiates a dialogue with its people and that together with the people they define process so that each and every Afghan man and woman can have a say for the future of the country.
“If the interim government gets acceptance by its people that will be the first thing we will look at when we decide on how we can engage with interim government but in any case our commitment to the people is steadfast and we want to stay focused on that,” said Nicholson.
Nicholson also said that the current Afghan government had come to power by force and that no decision on recognizing the government would be taken until it met international standards.
“International recognition will depend on domestic recognition the key point is that the government is not a legitimate government it came to power by force it has probably, but we are not sure, revoked the constitution and it has not set out a process where people can have a say in the future of the country so recognition will depend on domestic acceptance, it will depend on security guarantees and it will depend also on human rights being fully respected,” Nicholson added.
Nicholson said that the IEA currently has two options: either to rule by force, which he believes will have dangerous consequences, or to submit to a government approved by the people.
“There is a choice to be made between ruling by force and governing by approval, you can rule by force but you will never get the people to work with you and you will also lose information, you will not know what people want, you will not know what people think because they are afraid to speak and that could mean that one day … it gets too much and people will take up arms,” Nicholson said.
However, seven months after the Islamic Emirate took over in the country, no country has yet recognized the new government of Afghanistan, and sanctions by the international community remain in place.
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Politics extremely important, but economy also needs to function: EU’s Afghanistan envoy
Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads
IEA to open high schools for girls next week
13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Saar: Closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in US discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s new commission on wooing Afghans discussed
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s remarks on non-use of Afghanistan as center for rivalry discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
-
Latest News5 days ago
Almost six million Afghans remain internally displaced: IOM
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish FM ‘advises’ IEA officials on what’s needed to gain int’l recognition
-
World5 days ago
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion
-
World5 days ago
Heated discussion held during UNSC meeting over possibility of biochemical weapons
-
Health4 days ago
3.5 million Afghan children still need nutrition treatment: WFP
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan embassy in DC to close
-
World4 days ago
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine