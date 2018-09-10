Politicians Working on ‘Plan for Talks’ with Taliban

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2018 7:06 pm)

Members of the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan (GNCA) said on Monday that the government has failed to bring the Taliban to negotiating table and politicians are working on a plan to ensure talks with the armed group.

Speaking at a ceremony held on Sunday to mark the 17th death anniversary of Ahmad Shah Massoud on Sunday in Kabul, former jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasool Sayyaf said that efforts underway to ensure peace talks with the Taliban.

Elaborating on the issue, today Ahmad Zia Massoud, a member of the GNCA said that they have formed a commission within the coalition to make peace talks with the Taliban.

“The groups which are currently involved in fighting, don’t have trust on the government to make peace because they [government leaders] not delivering on their commitments, that is why we have formed a commission to enter into peace negotiations,” Massoud said.

Former Vice President Yunus Qanooni, meanwhile, said that the security situation has been deteriorated and that the armed oppositions have gained foothold in the country. He said these were the issues as they have anticipated three years ago.